Sushant Singh Rajput Lookalike Goes Viral But The Internet Suspects AI

Fans of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continue to mourn him years after his death. The star was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020 and over the years, fans have devoted their time and numerous social media pages to celebrate his legacy. After over three years, pictures and videos of a man who seemingly bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor are now going viral on social media. A user named Donim Ayaan, whose earliest upload dates back to June 26, 2023, has been sharing various Reels, which are going viral on the photo-sharing platform, amassing millions of views. Some people have showered praise and love on Ayaan's videos, expressing how much they miss Sushant Singh Rajput. However, many have also pointed out that Ayaan appears to have used AI to look like the actor.

One of Ayaan's transition videos has clocked over 24 million views. Reacting to the post, one of the fan pages of Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “All his posts are AI-generated....stop doing this...Shame on you for doing all this for a like.”

Another user called Ayaan's profile “fake” and mentioned that he has used “deep face AI.” He wrote, “This is a fake. Use of AI, and the guy has done since long on his profile. He's using deep-face AI. Don't fall for this, thanks.”

“This is AI-generated Sushant,” read a comment.

Take a look at the video here:

Now, check out some more Instagram posts of Ayaan:

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. He went on to make his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013. Some of his acclaimed projects include Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath. His last project was Dil Bechara, which was released in 2020, posthumously.