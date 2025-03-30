Ugadi 2025: Chiranjeevi Announces His 157th Film With Anil Ravipudi

Marking the festive occasion of Ugadi, Megastar Chiranjeevi has officially announced his next film, tentatively titled Mega157.

The grand launch ceremony was attended by industry stalwarts, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Allu Aravind, and veteran director K Raghavendra Rao. The event began with Venkatesh giving the first clap, while Allu Aravind switched on the camera for the muhurat shot. Director K Raghavendra Rao directed the first shot for Mega157.

Sharing glimpses from the launch, Chiranjeevi took to Instagram and wrote, "On this joyous occasion of Ugadi, I'm happy to begin my journey with the amazing director @anilravipudi, producers @sahu_garapati, @sushmitakonidela, and the entire team of #Mega157A big thanks to my dear @venkateshdaggubati and all my friends from the industry for gracing the event!"

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under their banners, Shine Screens and Goldbox Entertainments. Composer Bheems Ceciroleo will be scoring the music.

While the plot and full cast details remain under wraps, reports suggest that Aditi Rao Hydari or Parineeti Chopra are in discussions to play the female lead. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Meanwhile, actor Sivaji, who made his big-screen comeback with Ram Jagadish's courtroom drama Court - State Vs A Nobody, shared his excitement after receiving praise from Chiranjeevi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sivaji posted pictures with Chiranjeevi and expressed his gratitude, writing, "This moment will be etched in my heart forever! My dearest annayya @KChiruTweets garu watched our #CourtTelugu and expressed his immense appreciation to this Mangapathi & whole team. Words can't describe this happiness! Love you Annayya."