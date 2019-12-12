U2 Lands In Mumbai For It's First Ever India Concert

U2 members photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Hey, folks! We have good news for all the U2 fans out there. The legendary Irish band landed in Mumbai on Thursday for their first ever concert in India. The tour will celebrate U2's album The Joshua Tree, which released in 1987. The concert is scheduled to take place in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on December 15 (Sunday). Flashbulbs popped at the U2 band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The band happily posed for the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.

See the pictures from the airport here:

U2 members photographed at the Mumbai airport. The band arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. U2 members were photographed outside the airport.

Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive interview, in October this year, U2 frontman Bono and lead guitarist The Edge revealed they can't wait to play in India."It's our first time in India and we are pretty excited," said Bono. The Edge added, "Good things come to those who wait and we've been waiting to come to India. So, we're really excited."

Besides India, the band performed in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Philippines as a part of the Joshua Tree tour. India will be the final stop of the tour. The tour will be brought to India by BookMyShow and it will be produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman will reportedly be opening for the band's performance, along with his two daughters, reported news agency IANS. A R Rahman will perform Ahimsa, a collaborative single with the rock band.

(With inputs from IANS)