U-19 World Cup: 'You've Won Our Hearts,' Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs

Highlights
- India, the only nation to have won four times, amazing: Amitabh Bachchan
- The future of Indian Cricket is strong, said Anil Kapoor
- Manjot Kalra stood out in several congratulatory tweets
T 2603 -YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !! #INDIACHAMPIONS !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA ! ..!! pic.twitter.com/lyKFPTWZRc— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2018
And our #boysinblue have done it again! Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #U19CWCFinal! It's been a delight to watch you all play!! The future of Indian Cricket is strong & bright! Congratulations to the proud coach #RahulDravid as well!! #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/dAlNckH04M— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 3, 2018
South star Mahesh Babu also congratulated the 'men in blue' and said: "Proud moment for the entire country. What a feat by the Indian U-19 team. Congratulations to the young heroes." Actor Riteish Deshmukh added: "Manjot Kalra you beauty. Team India, the champions. The wall, Rahul Dravid, stands tall in this victory. Congratulations!"
Proud moment for the entire country.. What a feat by the Indian U-19 team Congratulations to the young heroes!— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 3, 2018
#ManjotKalra you beauty #TeamIndia the champions. The WALL #RahulDravid stands tall in this victory. Congratulations !!.....#U19WorldCup— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 3, 2018
India, the defending champions, defeated Australia in the World Cup Final on Saturday to lift the championship trophy for the fourth time. Manjot Kalra stood out in several congratulatory tweets, having scored 101 runs off 102 balls.