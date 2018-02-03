U-19 World Cup: 'You've Won Our Hearts,' Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs

Highlights India, the only nation to have won four times, amazing: Amitabh Bachchan The future of Indian Cricket is strong, said Anil Kapoor Manjot Kalra stood out in several congratulatory tweets

T 2603 -YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !! #INDIACHAMPIONS !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA ! ..!! pic.twitter.com/lyKFPTWZRc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2018

And our #boysinblue have done it again! Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #U19CWCFinal! It's been a delight to watch you all play!! The future of Indian Cricket is strong & bright! Congratulations to the proud coach #RahulDravid as well!! #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/dAlNckH04M — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 3, 2018

Proud moment for the entire country.. What a feat by the Indian U-19 team Congratulations to the young heroes!

#U19CWC — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 3, 2018

The U-19 World Cup team of India is basking in the success of their fourth consecutive win and Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have also congratulated them. Today's victory also made India the only nation to have won the U-19 World Cup title for the fourth time. Amitabh Bachchan, who recently 'threatened to quit Twitter,' posted screenshots from the final match and wrote: "Yeah! #Indiachampions !! Under 19 World Cricket Champions, the only nation to have won four times. Amazing. Well done India U-19 cricket. You have given us such pride and joy. 'India! India! India' is resonationg worldwide." Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted: "And our #boysinblue have done it again! Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #U19CWCFinal! It's been a delight to watch you all play. The future of Indian cricket is strong and bright. Congratulations to the proud coach #RahulDravid as well!!"South star Mahesh Babu also congratulated the 'men in blue' and said: "Proud moment for the entire country. What a feat by the Indian U-19 team. Congratulations to the young heroes." Actor Riteish Deshmukh added: "Manjot Kalra you beauty. Team India, the champions. The wall, Rahul Dravid, stands tall in this victory. Congratulations!"India, the defending champions, defeated Australia in the World Cup Final on Saturday to lift the championship trophy for the fourth time. Manjot Kalra stood out in several congratulatory tweets, having scored 101 runs off 102 balls.