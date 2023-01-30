Watch: Indian Women's U-19 Team Grooves To 'Kala Chashma' To Celebrate Historic World Cup Win

Indian team marked the victory with a dance to the popular song 'Kala Chashma'.

India created history by winning the inaugural ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup title after the Shafali Verma-led side defeated England by seven wickets on Sunday. As celebrations erupted across the country, the Indian team marked the victory with a dance to the popular song 'Kala Chashma'.

Taking to Instagram, ICC posted a video of the dance moves with the caption, "Winning on the field and off it. India - ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup Champions". "The new Kala Chashma champions," reads the text in the clip.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the champions dressed in blue and wearing medals around their necks can be seen grooving to the peppy song in style. The joy of winning is evident on their faces as they dance with energy and excitement, and don't miss a beat. They even aced the hook step of the song and also added a few moves of their own.

Since being shared, the video has garnered close to 7 lakh likes, and more than 3000 comments, applauding the young women and congratulating them for their victory. One user wrote, ''Women..exceptionally beautiful.'' Another commented,'' They came, saw and conquered.'' A third user commented, "Unbelievable performance by team India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian team for its "special win".

"Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win... They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," he tweeted.

Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC#U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. https://t.co/BBn5M9abHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu said their victory has made the country proud. "Congratulations to Team India for winning the inaugural Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup for Cricket! These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls. The historic win has made India proud," she tweeted.

Congratulations to Team India for winning the inaugural Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup for Cricket! These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls. The historic win has made India proud. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2023

