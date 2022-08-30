Viral Video: Girls Playing Volleyball Groove To 'Kaala Chashma' On Court

Picture shows girls grooving on Kaala Chashma song in volleyball court.

Games are not always about competition, they are played for fun too sometimes. A group of volleyball players proved this right by turning the court into a dance floor. And they chose 'Kala Chashma' from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's film Baar Baar Dekho, which has become internet's favourite. Since the Norwegian dance group chose this song to showcase their spectacular dance moves at a friend's wedding, the song has gone insanely viral on social media.

Shared by an Instagram page named 'Wholesome Meme World' on August 12, the video has been credited to a user named Liv Opstad.

It begins with a girl wearing a blue jersey ready to pass the ball to the other participants. She passes the approaching volleyball towards one of her teammates, who again passes it to a third teammate for a smash.

But this player gives it a hilarious twist. She misses the ball and performs some impromptu rolls on the floor with her hand on the stomach, making it look like she is in some kind of pain. But the very next second, the girl starts grooving to the song with other players.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 4.8 million viewers and more than 5.4 lakh likes. Users were amazed to the see the dance.

"Didn't see that coming," wrote one user, while another said, "You all know this is an Indian song called Kaala Chashma (black glasses or sunglasses as you would say them) the beat is epic."

"She takes the crown. This is really the best one lol," commented a third user.

