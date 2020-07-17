Twitter Welcomes 'Omnipresent' Radhika Apte Back On Netflix With A Meme Fest

Highlights
- Radhika Apte stars in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai
- The film also features her Sacred Games co-star Nawazuddin
- The film will premiere on July 31 on Netflix
This is the story of Radhika Apte and her (no points for guessing) omnipresence on streaming giant Netflix. Radhika Apte, who has featured in several Netflix series and films, is back with another one titled Raat Akeli Hai, which also features her Sacred Games co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui (more on that later). Ever since the actress' association with the new Netflix film was announced, Twitter started hosting a meme fest. The chain of tweets started with Netflix India's official account, which tweeted: "Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again."
Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 17, 2020
For the uninitiated, Radhika Apte was a part of several Netflix projects like Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. A few years ago, she had a perfect response to trolls and memes pertaining to the presence of the actress in every other Netflix original. She released a spoof video titled "Omnipresent" and wrote: "I just want to thank all of them who thought there was too much of me on Netflix. It's only because of you that I can share this news and video with you! Looks like I've officially taken over Netflix India."
I just want to thank all of them who thought there was too much of me on #netflix. It's only because of you that I can share this news and video with you! Looks like I've officially taken over @netflix_in !! Swipe right for the full video and watch it till the end! #radflix
Coming back to the meme fest, the range of tweets comprised altered dialogues from some iconic films like Hera Pheri and 3 Idiots, and some imaginary conversations between Netflix and Radhika Apte. Without much ado, check out the memes here:
Hey, Radhika Apte, Twitter is almost convinced that you are "permanent" on Netflix India.
#RadhikaApte in every Netflix Movie and Show:- pic.twitter.com/jgS9UPRbdA— Yaha Waha (@yaha_waha) July 17, 2020
"The permanent hoon Sir" meme template seemed to be quite popular with Twitter users.
#NetflixIndia#RaatAkeliHaiTrailer— (@amitkumar211200) July 17, 2020
Netflix series exist
Radhika apte be like: pic.twitter.com/A4b1KK4K2t
This meme puts everything into perspective.
#RaatAkeliHai Radhika Apte is in every Netflix India webseries. #RadhikaApte : pic.twitter.com/1VL9K8kkWV— Aniket Dolas (@AniketDolas_) July 17, 2020
We wonder if that's true.
@NetflixIndia and @radhika_apte have conversation before any series #RadhikaApte#NetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/USfeTitRy5— Uddeshya Kumar (@ud998) July 17, 2020
Radhika Apte's Raat Akeli Hai tells the tale of a mysterious murder where the only suspects are from the same family, with each member having a hidden motive. The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia, will premiere on July 31 on Netflix.