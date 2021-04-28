Twinkle Khanna Was In A 'Hole' After Family Fell Ill; Now, She's Helping In Oxygen Crisis

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, whose husband and actor Akshay Kumar was infected by COVID-19 earlier this month, was in "a bit of a hole" for the last few weeks because of her family's ill health. She has gotten out of the situation now and is doing her bit along with her husband to help people suffering from the coronavirus. Twinkle and Akshay have donated 100 Oxygen concentrators amid the Oxygen crisis that is caused by the second COVID-19 surge in India. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Twinkle Khanna announced that she and Akshay Kumar have donated 100 Oxygen concentrators in the fight against the deadly pandemic and wrote: "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long."

"I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings," she added.

The text on Twinkle Khanna's post read: "Wonderful news - Dr Drashnika Patel and Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as Akshay Kumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit."

Akshay Kumar was filming forthcoming project Ram Setu when he tested positive for the coronavirus. On April 4, he tweeted: "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care."

The actor was later admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. He tested negative for the virus a week later and then returned home from the hospital.

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Delhi-based NGO to help those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had contributed Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund called PM-CARES last year too.