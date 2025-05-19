Did Akshay Kumar And Vicky Kaushal Really Fight Over Operation Sindoor Film? Twinkle Khanna Clarifies

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the announcement of the film Operation Sindoor and the backlash that followed.

Days after the announcement, rumours began circulating that Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal were in a tussle over who would get to make the film. When these rumours reached Akshay's wife, author Twinkle Khanna, she didn't hold back from confronting him.

In her column for the Times of India, Twinkle shared that she came across tweets claiming that Akshay was “fighting with” actor Vicky Kaushal over the project. When she asked Akshay about it, he clarified that it was all fake news.

She wrote, "I come across a flurry of tweets and I call the man of the house and start arguing. ‘I just read that you are fighting with Vicky Kaushal over who gets to make a movie on Operation Sindoor.' He sighs and says, ‘It's fake news.'"

About the controversy around Operation Sindoor film:

On May 10, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, in collaboration with The Content Engineer, announced a project titled Operation Sindoor. The film is inspired by India's military operation following the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The announcement came at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan were at their peak. This led to backlash over the timing of the reveal. Soon after, director Uttam Maheshwari issued a public apology, stating that the “intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments.”

“However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret,” the director added.

After Uttam Maheshwari's apology, producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani shared an Instagram post announcing that they are “not associated” with Operation Sindoor. Click here to read all about it.