TV Actor Pavitra Punia's Fiance Reveals Face 5 Months After Engagement

TV actress Pavitra Punia, known for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Balveer Returns, got engaged to a US-based businessman in October 2025. Five months later, he shared new pictures and revealed his identity publicly. Pavitra had kept details about her fiance under wraps at the time.

The "mystery man" is Jaskomal Singh, a US-based businessman and musician.

Over the weekend, Jaskomal shared mushy pictures from their beach proposal, captioning them: "As the sun set, our forever began."

In October, Jaskomal posted an animated set of pictures with the caption: "She walked in and suddenly, forever didn't feel long enough."

His Instagram bio simply reads: "Artist."

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the engagement, Pavitra said: "He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful person and kind. We've been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right. I'm really excited about this new phase of my life. It's a big change, and I'm looking forward to it with an open heart."

Pavitra Punia's Love Life

The Yeh Hai Mohabbtein actress was in a relationship with actor Eijaz Khan when the two participated on Bigg Boss 14. After being in a live-in relationship for four years, the couple parted ways in 2024, citing incompatibility issues. In a joint statement, the two had announced the split and stated that it was a mutual decision.