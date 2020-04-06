TV Actor Forrest Compton, Best Known For The Edge Of Night, Dies Of Coronavirus At 94

Forrest Compton died at 94 (courtesy SilverAgeTV)

Actor Forrest Compton, best known for his role in soap-opera The Edge Of Night has died of complications from coronavirus. He was 94.

The news of his death was confirmed by his close friends, reported Deadline.

Born in Pennsylvania, the actor went on to appear in popular soap operas including One Lie To Live, As The World Turns and All My Children.

He was also seen on the NBC series The Troubleshooters and was appeared alongside Christopher Walken in the 1991 film McBain.

Some of his other credits to his acting career include, The Twilight Zone, My Three Sons, That Girl, Mayberry RFD, 77 Sunset Strip to name a few from many others.

