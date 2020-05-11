Trolls 'Annoy' Richa Chadha. So, Her Mom Did This Photoshoot

Richa Chadha shared this photo (courtesy therichachadha)

Trolls "annoy" Richa Chadha but her mother gave her the perfect fix to deal with them. Richa, who had a few years ago written about the cool advice she received from her mom about dealing with trolls, shared it once again on Mother's Day. On Twitter, the 33-year-old actress shared screenshots of her conversation with her mom and wrote: She did a photoshoot with a troll doll, cuz she wanted me to love trolls!" On Instagram, she wrote: "I once told my mother that trolls are annoying! She told me to send healing and love my trolls! Happy Mother's Day, mummy! I will not post a photo, because you are so private! But life works well because of a sense of humour and you taught me to have one, always." LOL. Richa's mother sounds like a super cool mom!

In an interview with news agency IANS earlier in 2018, the actress had shared her views on trolls: "Social media trolls don't bother me; they are not worth talking about. I don't pay attention to them, and they are insignificant to me. You don't have to save yourself from social media. You just have to keep the usage in check. Social media is actually a blessing in most cases if you use it responsibly."

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in this year's Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut. She has Bholi Punjaban, a stand-alone film on her character from Fukrey in the line-up. Richa Chadha and fiance, actor Ali Fazal, were looking forward to an April wedding but looks like there's been a change of plans due to the lockdown.