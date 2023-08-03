Trolled For Tweet On Gurugram Violence, Govinda Claims Account Was Hacked

Video instagrammed by Govinda. (Courtesy:Govinda)

Actor Govinda appears to have deactivated his Twitter account after being attacked for a post on Haryana violence. On Thursday, he shared an update on Instagram claiming his Twitter had been hacked. He hadn't tweeted and nor had his team, Govinda said in a video posted on Instagram. He added that he would be filing a complaint with the cyber-crime cell. Yesterday, a tweet posted from @govindaahuja21 commented on mob violence in Gurugram. The handle is unverified and Govinda said in his Instagram post that he had not used it in a long time.

In his Instagram video, Govinda said: "Please do not attribute this Haryana tweet to me. I haven't done this. Somebody has hacked my account. I am just doing a complaint to cyber-crime now. I'll look into the matter." He continued in Hindi (translated): "To my all well-wishers, fans in Haryana, I want to tell you that I haven't used this Twitter account for years. My team has also denied any responsibility for this tweet. They won't tweet anything without asking me. I'll give this matter to cyber-crime. They'll look into the matter."

Govinda signed off the video with these words, "As election season is approaching, some people have thought I might stand for a party. So, they might have tweeted this but I've never done such things. I never express my views on such matters."

Take a look at Govinda's video here:

Yesterday, Govinda's Twitter account appeared to reply to a tweet of a video claiming to show Muslims shops being attacked in Gurugram. While the tweet allegedly from Govinda no longer exists, it has been screenshotted by the Internet:

Govinda tweeted about the Haryana violence, but later deactivated his account due to a barrage of right-wing trolling. pic.twitter.com/bW2RSwERmT — Satyam Patel |... (@SatyamInsights) August 2, 2023

Communal clashes broke out this week in Gurugram after a mob attempted to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in neighbouring Nuh. Mosques and shops have been targeted in incidents of arson and vandalism.

Govinda has been regarded as one of the leading actors during his time. He is popular for movies like Aunty No. 1, Pardesi Babu, Raju Pardesi, Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Joru Ka Ghulam. He was last seen in Rangeela Raja.



