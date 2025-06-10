Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Classy Response To Troll Asking Him To "Sleep Early If He Doesn't Want to Die Soon"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Amitabh Bachchan frequently shares personal thoughts and updates on social media. He responded gracefully to a troll mocking his age on X (formerly Twitter). A fan referenced his film Shahenshah, prompting a witty reply from Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan has always been one of the most active celebrities on social media, discussing life and films at large. The actor often shares his thoughts and opinions on X. He also has a micro-blogging website, where he consistently shares many details of his life apart from his work that he wishes for his fans to know. He lovingly calls them his "extended family" or EF.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 5405 - Gadgets break .. Longevity lasts!!!."

However, his late-night musings did not sit well with a troll who tried to take a dig at the actor's age. The user posted, "Samay se so jaaya karo, varna lambi umar bhi nahi tikegi. (Try to sleep on time, otherwise even a long life won't last)."

The 82-year-old actor replied with utmost grace and wit.

He said, "Mere maran ki baat karne ke liye dhanyawad; Ishwar ki kripa. (Thank you for talking about my death; God bless you!)."

मेरे मरण की बात करने के लिए धन्यवाद ; ईश्वर की कृपा ???? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 9, 2025

Referring to Amitabh Bachchan's 1988 film Shahenshah, a fan tweeted, "Andheri raaton mein Shahenshah kyu jaag rahe ho.. So jayiye ab umar ho gayi aapko. [Why are you still awake, Shahenshah? Go to sleep now, you are old].

To which, the actor replied, "Ek din tumhari bhi umr ho jayegi.. Ishwar ne chaha [One day you too will age too.. God's willing]." However, he deleted the tweet just minutes after posting, reported Times of India.

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his frustration over constant criticism over his social media posts.

The actor wrote on his blog, "And they tell me to change my signature .. to not put dots in it .. to not put curved lines .. to wear this, to wear that .. to not visit here or there .. to not talk here, to not talk there .. when you talk they say why do you talk .. when you do not talk they say why you do not talk."

He added, "I have learnt how to live life, from the seas and oceans; to flow quietly and to exist in your own ardor your own avidity and zest. The learnings from Babu ji, my revered father .. an eternal gift for my living and learning .. my gratitude and my affection."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. The actor will next be seen in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.