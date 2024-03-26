Triptii Dimri Sends Big Love To Priyanka Chopra: 'It Takes Guts To Go To Another Country, Start Career Again'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Animal star Triptii Dimri was all praises for global star Priyanka Chopra as she sat for a chat with Vogue India. In a recent interview, the Bulbbul actor was asked what's the one thing she loves about Priyanka. Triptii Dimri said, “She is very confident, and it takes guts to go to another country and start your career again. I think she had the guts to do that. There's so much to learn from an actor like her. I think she's brilliant in every film she has done, especially Barfi.”

"When I watched Barfi, I couldn't recognise her. I think that's one quality I want in myself as well. If I do a project and I want people to say that, 'She doesn't feel like Triptii'. I think that's the biggest compliment for an actor," she added.

In January this year, speaking with Hello Magazine, Triptii had praised Priyanka, She was asked about the "biggest influence in your life." "There are many, but I would say my sister. I love the way she leads her life—balancing work and home life. She's always calm and can communicate well, have difficult conversations; a quality I lack. Among the actresses, it's Priyanka Chopra [Jonas]—I'm really inspired by her; she's a very talented, versatile actress.”

On the work front, Triptii will star in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19. She will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan.