Trending: The Advice Siddhant Chaturvedi Received From Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who impressed fans and critics alike with his performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, recently opened up about facing challenges in Bollywood and also name checked actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, who supported him during his trying times. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Siddhant said that he doesn't hold personal expectations from the industry, only professional ones. The actor said that Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor helped him a lot. Talking of the advice the Animal star gave him, Siddhant said, "Ranbir spoke to me at length when he called me over to just chill, he doesn't do parties. I said ‘I don't know bhai, kuchh chal nahi raha' He said ‘no, keep working, don't be agitated about other people doing 100 other things or being seen'. That's his way of doing things. He is not anywhere but everywhere. Ranbir and Alia are the only two people who had sent me a long message after Gehraiyaan.”

Siddhant continued, “He said jab tu expect nahi kar raha hoga tab chalegi film. I was not expecting much from Kho Gaye. I said ‘okay, we have made it for a target group, those people will give it love' I didn't know so many people would like it.”

Netflix original Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also starred Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Siddhant Chaturvedi made an impactful debut in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt in titular roles. The actor then went on to do Bunty Aur Babli and Gehraiyaan opposite Deepika Padukone.