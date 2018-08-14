Trending: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto Trailer To Release On Independence Day

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Manto (Image courtesy: Mantofilm)

The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much-awaited film Manto is just here. It will arrive on Independence Day (August 15), the film's director Nandita Das tweeted last evening. "This 15th August is special for Manto. Inching closer to the release," she posted. Manto has found a top spot on Tuesday's trends list and '#Mantoiyat' is also trending on and off on Twitter. It is the hashtag that team Manto is using to post about the upcoming trailer. Also, the trailer will release on digital platforms on Independence Day, Nandita Das told news agency IANS. Manto is a biopic on writer Saadat Hasan Manto, who is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"Manto stood for freedom of expression, both through his writings and the struggles he went through in his life. He challenged all forms of orthodoxy and despite six cases slapped on him, he believed in the power of the written word. That kind of conviction and the courage to follow it through is inspirational," she told IANS.

Manto has already been screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. Sharing some pictures from Cannes on Facebook, Nandita Das wrote that Manto got made was like a 'miracle' for her. Of the screening, she wrote, "So I was not even ready for the third one in a row - an overwhelming response from both audiences and critics. At the premiere we got a 4-minute standing ovation, strangers hugged me, sobbing."

In Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-stars with Rasika Dugal, Rishi Kapoor, Divya Dutta and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Of Nawazuddin's role as Saadat Hasan Manto, Nandita Das had earlier told IANS, "He has similar kind of personality in terms of views, anger, arrogance, sensitivity and humour. I think it was smooth ride for Nawazuddin to play this character."

Manto is expected to releases next month.

