Trending: Bonnie Wright, Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley, Is Now Married. See Pics From The Wedding

Bonnie Wright, best-known for playing the role of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series of films, married Andrew Lococo on Saturday. The actress shared pictures from her wedding ceremony on her Instagram. On her Instagram profile, Bonnie shared a polaroid from her wedding and she wrote: "It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special. We can't wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share. In the meantime a very sweet capture on polaroid during our ceremony."

Meanwhile, here are the pictures from the wedding which were initially shared by Bonnie on her Instagram stories and later curated by fan pages:

Earlier this week, the actress shared a video of her Andrew Lococo's engagement rings and she wrote: "Yesterday was the best day of my life. Thanks to my husband."

Bonnie Wright joined her co-stars from the Harry Potter series for the special reunion Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which aired at the beginning of this year.

The Harry Potter series of films, distributed by Warner Bros, were based on JK Rowling's famous novels. The film made stars of its principle characters Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Professor Severus Snape (late actor Alan Rickman, who was already a popular name due to his works in the English theatre circuit and his role in the iconic Die Hard), among many others. The final part of the series released on released in July 2011.