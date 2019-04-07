Travelling To India Gave Will Smith 'A New Understanding' Of Himself

Will Smith shared this image. (Image courtesy: willsmith)

Hollywood actor Will Smith is frequently seen expressing his love for India and the reason we brought this up today because his recent Instagram is not an exception. The 50-year-old actor posted multiple pictures from his visit to India and he believes that travelling here gave him a new understanding of himself, his "art" and the "truths of the world." On Sunday, the actor summed up his experience of visiting the country in the best possible. He shared a series of pictures, which touch upon the spiritual aspect of his visit to India. Will Smith's post received over 14 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Will Smith captioned the post: "My Grandmother used to say, "God teaches through Experience". Traveling to India and experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world."

Take a look at Will Smith's post here:

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the actor has expressed his love for India. A few days ago, the Hitch actor shared his experience of featuring in a Bollywood film and taking auto rickshaw rides. In a recent post, Will Smith could be seen enjoying an auto rickshaw ride and captioned it: "When you're exploring India, there's only one way to get around. Watch Will Smith tuk tuk his way to Bollywood on the finale of Will Smith's Bucket List.

ICYMI, here's the post, we are talking about:

Will Smith will reportedly make an appearance in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, starring Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

On the work front, Will Smith will next be seen in Guy Ritchie's Aladdin.

