Today's Big Release: Sunny Deol And Karan Kapadia's Blank

Cine-lovers will get a choice this weekend with the release of mystery drama Blank and thriller Setters. Blank, starring Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia and Ishita Dutta, is directed by newcomer Behzad Khambata, while Setters features Aftab Shivdasani and Shreyas Talpade in the leading roles. Blank, which marks the Bollywood debut of Karan Kapadia, son of actress Simple Kapadia and cousin of Twinkle Khanna, revolves around the story of a dutiful cop (Sunny Deol) who tries to help a suicide bomber (Karan) to get away from his dark side. The film also features Karan's brother-in-law, Akshay Kumar, in a cameo song.

Akshay Kumar also shared a special post on Instagram praising Karan's acting in Blank. "Have watched him grow up from a lanky little kid to this fine young man," he had said.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol's presence in the movie, Karan earlier told news agency PTI: When I signed the film in 2016, Sunny sir was not a part of it at that time. It was a small film then. Now it has become a big film due to Sunny sir and Akshay sir. It is incredible. I had never imagined it this way."

Watch the trailer of Blank:

Coming up with Blank this week is Ashwini Chaudhary's Setters, which revolves around academic scams. The film features Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani in the leading roles, accompanied by Ishita Dutta, Sonnalli Seygall, Vijay Raaz and Pavan Malhotra. The movie follows a cat-and-dog chase between a cop and a racket setter who arranges bright students in place of weak students to score better in the examinations.

Set in Banaras, Mumbai, Jaipur and Delhi, the film's music are composed by Salim Sulaiman and Enbee and voiced by Raftaar, Sukhwinder Singh, Raahi as well as Enbee.

