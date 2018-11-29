Today's Big Release: Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar's 2.0

Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in a still from 2.0 (Instagram)

Highlights 2.0 marks Akshay's Tamil debut Akshay will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran in 2.0

So the wait is finally over! Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's most-awaited film 2.0will open in theaters today and we simply can't keep calm. For the first time, Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space with Thalaiva Rajinikanth and what we can expect are some exemplary performances coming up. Directed by S Shankar, Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the film. Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran in 2.0 while Akshay's character Dr Richards is a huge villainous bird-like figure, a result of a scientific experiment gone wrong. Dr Richards terrorises human beings and wages war against them since he believes the use of cellphones by them is damaging to the birds and animals. Dr Vaseegaran's robot Chitti comes to the rescue. Chitti, who was dismantled in the first installment Enthiran, is resurrected by Dr Vaseegaran to help the city in trouble. 2.0 is a sequel to the blockbuster 2010 movie.

2.0 is one of Asia's most expensive film with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. The two-minute long trailer, which was unveiled earlier this month, is replete with heavy usage of flawless special effects. Akshay Kumar, who is playing the role of an antagonist for the first time in an interview to news agency IANS said: "I've never done a role like this in my entire career. And, I've never seen anyone doing a character like this. It was a whole new experience to play the role of an anti-hero," PTI reported Akshay as saying while promoting the movie in Dubai. 2.0 also marks Akshay's Tamil debut.

The Hindi version of 2.0 is being distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, who said that southern film industry has made Hindi filmmakers feel inferior in a good way. "I think the great moves of many of the filmmakers in the south have encouraged that movement even in Hindi cinema. I think it is because there is a 2.0 and there was a Robot and Baahubali, that there will be cinema spectacles which will actually follow them."