Today's Big Release: Firangi

Highlights Kapil Sharma's Firangi releases today This is Kapil's second Bollywood film Tera Intezaar also releases today

Kapil Sharma is back with a new film -must be of great importance to Kapil Sharma because it marks the second movie on the actor-comedian's resume and also his first after his ugly public feud with ex-colleague Sunil Grover. Earlier this year, Kapil left the rehab in Bengaluru early to shoot the remaining parts of, which was previously slated to release in November but will now release on theslot. Kapil was recovering from alcoholism at the Bengaluru rehab.will be directed by Rajiv Dhingra, who is also the creative director of. Kapil Sharma also doubles up as the producer of the movie.actually tracks the tale of a man named Manga, who has magical healing powers and a special connect with thes who are otherwise seen as outsiders.Also releasing today is Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan's. "One of the reasons I did the film, was to spend some time with Sunny. She is wonderful and we had a great time shooting in abroad," Arbaaz had told IANS previously., a mystery thriller of sorts, is the story of a young couple - Veer and Raunak. A mysterious incident later, Veer goes missing leaving a hapless and distressed Raunak behind. She's advised to carry on with her search, no matter the challenges - and it appears Raunak arrives at a conclusion she doesn't not like.Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan's new film is directed by Raajeev Walia.