Today's Big Release: Fantastic Beasts And The Crimes Of Grindelwald

If you've been waiting to watch Fantastic Beasts And The Crimes Of Grindelwald since November 2016 (when the first Fantastic Beasts released) then your wait is over. The second movie in the six-part Fanatastic Beasts film series releases today. Eddie Redmayne reprises the role of magizoologist Newt Scamander and Johnny Depp returns as the titular power-hungry evil wizard. The film introduces several new characters such as Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore (played by Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter films) and Claudia Kim as Nagini, Lord Voldemort's beloved snake also one of the horcruxes, who was a woman long before we saw her in the Harry Potter films. Potterverse creator JK Rowling revealed that Nagini is a Maledictus, a cursed woman who can take the form of an animal at will until one day when it transforms permanently.

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller returns as Credence while Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol reprise their roles of the Goldstein sisters. Dan Fogler will be seen as NoMaj (American for Muggle or non-magical perople) Jacob Kowalski. In this film, we'll meet Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) and Theseus Scamander (Callum Turne), who are romantically involved. For the uninitiated Newt was in love with Leta when they were studying in Hogwarts and he took the blame for Leta's misdemeanor, which resulted in his expulsion from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft And Wizardry.

The second big Hollywood release of the day is Bohemian Rhapsody, a biographical film about the British rock band Queen. Written and directed by Bryan Singer, Bohemian Rhapsody maps singer Freddie Mercury's life from his early days in the music industry to Queen's Wembley Stadium performance in 1985. Rami Malek plays the lead role in the film, which also features Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Aidan Gillen.

Battling Hollywood's big offerings are Bollywood films Mohalla Assi and Pihu. The release of Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed Mohalla Assi has been delayed by several years.Mohalla Assi features Sunny Deol, Sakshi Tanwar, Saurabh Shukla and ravi Kishan in lead roles.

Pihu, directed by Vinod Kapri, is the story of a two-year-old girl, who is locked inside her home. The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India and it was also screened at the Fajr International Film Festival. The film also won Best Film People's Choice award at the Trans-Saharan International Film Festival.

