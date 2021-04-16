'To The Most Beautiful Care Givers': Sussanne's Anniversary Wish For Parents Sanjay Khan And Zarine Katrak

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: suzkr)

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan and his wife, actress Zarine Katrak are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary today. Sussanne Khan who is the daughter of the couple, marked the special occasion by dropping a video on Instagram to extend anniversary wishes to her parents. The video is a compilation of moments between Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. The video includes pictures of the couple from their initial years in their marriage to the recent ones. The video also features some family pictures featuring Sanjay and Zarine with their daughters Sussanne Khan and Farah Khan Ali. In the caption of the post, Sussanne termed her parents as her "teachers" and showered love on them. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sussane wrote: "To the most beautiful teachers and care givers..my Mummsy and Papa."

"Mom.. you taught me how to be kind and loving, and Papa you taught me how to embrace being tough, resilient and brave...u both are my greatest teachers.. love you larger than the universe..p.s Beauty is what beauty does, Happiest 55 th anniversary," she further added.

Sussanne Khan's sister and designer Farah Khan Ali also dedicated a special Instagram post to her parents on the occasion of their 55th wedding anniversary. Farah shared a few pictures of her parents and complemented it with a long note. Terming her parents as her "pillars of strength," Farah Khan Ali wrote: "Happy happy Anniversary to my pillars of strength, my beautiful parents Sanjay and Zarine Khan who taught me to be the person I am today. May you always have so so so much happiness health and love in your lives. May all you wish for be yours."

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak got married in 1966. The couple later welcomed four children - Sussane Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora and Zayed Khan.