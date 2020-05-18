'It Is My Duty To Make A Film For Him': Sanjay Khan On Relaunching Son Zayed In Bollywood

Zayed Khan with Sanjay Khan. (courtesy: sanjaykhan01)

Highlights "I want to make it as authentic as possible," said Sanjay Khan

Zayed made his Bollywood debut in the year 2003

Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne was Zayed's first film

Zayed Khan is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood and the person who will be relaunching him in the industry, is his father and veteran actor Sanjay Khan. When Sanjay Khan was asked about what prompted him to make a film for Zayed, the actor told mid-day that "it is his duty as a father" and added, "He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie." The film will reportedly be a biopic on war hero, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, who remained with the Indian Army after Partition, rejecting an offer to join the Pakistan Army. Brigadier Usman was killed in the 1947 war with Pakistan and was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (the second highest military decoration).

Speaking of the film's script, Mr Khan said that he is trying to make it as "authentic" as possible. "I am working hard on the script because I want to make it as authentic as possible. I want to depict the Indian Army's bravery, and how they fought despite not being armed with sufficient artillery and equipment," mid-day quoted him as saying.

Zayed Khan stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. However, his breakout film was Farah Khan's 2004 film Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty and Amrita Rao. Zayed also featured in a few films like Dus, Yuvvraaj, Anjaana Anjaani and Blue, all of which were box office debacles. His last theatrical release was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene (2015).

Zayed Khan has a strong film background. His father Sanjay Khan, starred in films like Haqeeqat, Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam and Dhund, among many others. He also directed many TV shows, of which Sword Of Tipu Sultan and Jai Hanuman gained massive popularity. His sister Sussanne Khan (an interior decorator) was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Zayed's uncle Feroz Khan, a well-known name in the industry, starred in several films until his death in 2009.