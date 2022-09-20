To Sonam's Son Vayu, On 1-Month Anniversary, Big Love From Anil, Rhea, Arjun And Other Kapoors

Rhea Kapoor with baby Vayu. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turned a month old on Tuesday and on the special occasion, the parents shared his first picture on social media and revealed that they have named him Vayu. Sonam accompanied the post with a beautiful picture of herself and Anand Ahuja along with their baby son - all dressed in matching yellow outfits. Members of the Kapoor family, welcomed Vayu Kapoor Ahuja to the family by sharing loved-up posts. Anil Kapoor dropped multiple heart emojis, party popper emojis and hug emojis in the comments section of Sonam's post. As did Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor, who also shared a glimpse of the baby room and she wrote in her Instagram story: "Vayu Kapoor Ahuja room" She added an evil eye emoji and wrote: "So cute."

See Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sonam's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote in her Instagram story: "The most beautiful name for the most beautiful boy. Happy one month."

Screenshot of Rhea Kapoor's Instagram story.

Arjun's cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor shared Sonam and Anand's post on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Vayu," adding an evil eye emoji and a heart emoji.

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a glimpse of the cake on her Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

In the comments section of Sonam Kapoor's post, her cousin Khushi Kapoor dropped white heart emojis. Sonam's brother-in-law(Rhea Kapoor's husband) Karan Boolani also dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments. Bollywood stars too wished Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on his 1-month anniversary. "Congratulations to your beautiful little family! So happy for you all," wrote Shibani Dandekar. Zoya Akhtar, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza also sent wishes. Malaika Arora, who is dating Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor, wrote: "That's a beautiful name. God bless."

Sonam Kapoor captioned the post: "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."See Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a couple of years. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.