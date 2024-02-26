To Shahid Kapoor, A Beautiful Birthday Message From Wife Mira Rajput: 'The Universe Shines On You'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor, who turned 43 on Sunday, received an adorable birthday wish from his wife Mira Rajput and cute cannot even begin to describe it. On Monday, a day after the Udta Punjab star's birthday, his wife Mira shared a set of images. The first picture has the cute couple staring down at the camera. The other two are beautiful shots of the sun and moon. Mira Rajput captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you."

Take a look at Mira's wish for Shahid:

Mira Rajput ushered in new year with husband Shahid Kapoor, daughter Misha and son Zain Kapoor, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, Shahid-Ishaan's mother Neelima Azeem. Mira's parents Bela and Vikramaditya Rajput also accompanied them on the trip to Bhutan. In one of her posts, Mira shared pictures with the queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema. She also shared a group photo featuring Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the king of Bhutan. Mira wrote in the caption, "Bhutan : The People's Kingdom. So grateful to have met His Majesty The King @kingjigmekhesar and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen of Bhutan and spent time on many occasions during our stay.. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of chatting and interacting candidly. Yet their pride for the country,their people & its heritage reminds one of their innate regality." Take a look:

Last year, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput bought a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Photos of the coupe with their new car went viral om social media this week. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.