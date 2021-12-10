To 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif, With Love From Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi," wrote Sunny for Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Vicky got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony yesterday

Their wedding took place at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny welcomed Katrina Kaif to their Punjabi family in the best way possible on social media. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur yesterday. Sharing a photo of the newlywed couple from their wedding ceremony, Sunny Kaushal wrote this for Katrina Kaif: "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi... Welcome to the family Parjai ji" and added: "Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple."

See Sunny Kaushal's post for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who maintained secrecy about their wedding for a really long time, sent the Internet into a tizzy by sharing the first set of photos from their big day. The couple captioned their posts with these words: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Check out Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's posts here:

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, who is an action director in Bollywood, also wished the couple on social media. On his unverified Instagram account, he wrote: "SHUKAR RAB DA, SHUKAR SAB DA. Feeling so happy and blessed as a father. May God's blessings be always with the newlyweds. Gratitude."

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle also dedicated a post to her brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif has six sisters and a brother.