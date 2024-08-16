To Parents-To-Be Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Shanawaz Shaikh, Big Love From Jay Bhanushali, Dalljiet Kaur And Other Celebs

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh are expecting their first child. The couple announced the good news nearly two months after dismissing the pregnancy rumours. The actress shared a series of pictures from the Panchamrit ritual. In one of the pictures, a onesie can be seen placed on her baby bump with a text - "You can stop asking now" imprinted on it.

The caption read, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life."

After the pregnancy announcement, several celebrities congratulated the couple. Devoleena's Saath Nibhaana Sathiya's co-stars Rucha Hasabnis, Bhavini Purohit and others congratulated the couple. Rucha wrote, "Omgggg woww!!! Heartiest congratulations darling." Bhavini wrote, "From meeting you for the first time on Saath Nibhana saathiya set in 2013 to this day celebrating and welcoming your ‘Mini Version', I am happiest. I am gonna be Masi. So much excited to meet your mini version and pamper and love and spoil the baby. can't wait! Happiest for you and Shaan bhai."

Jay Bhanushali commented, "Congratulations." Arti Singh's comment read, "Kya baaat hai … so happy." Sreejita De wrote, "Awww so cute!!! Congratulations."

On June 30, Devoleena shared a long note addressing the speculation about her pregnancy and wrote, "Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me."

She added, "What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll or right 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me."

" I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or create content, you wouldn't like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life. Thank you," Devoleena concluded.

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee married Shanawaz Shaikh in a court wedding in Lonavala in December 2022.