To New Parents Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur, Best Wishes From Bobby Deol, Medha Shankr And Others

Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur. (courtesy: sheetalthakur)

Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple announced the arrival of the new member of their family with these words, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant." The comments section of their post was filled up with congratulatory messages. Vikrant's Love Hostel co-star Bobby Deol wrote, "Congratulations." Medha Shankr, who co-starred with Vikrant in 12th Fail, wrote, "Congratulations, you guys." Dia Mirza wrote, "Besttttt news. All our love." Sobhita Dhulipala commented, "Badhaai ho."

Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Tahira Kashyap, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and designer Manish Malhotra also congratulated the new parents. Kriti Kharbanda's comment read, "Congratulations you two." Raashii Khanna added, "Congratulations Masseys'." Surbhi Jyoti commented, "Congratulations guys." Ridhi Dogra's comment read, "Yaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyy congratulations. Baby got Beautiful timing." Sunil Grover added, "Areee wah! Congratulations." Gauahar Khan wrote, "Awwwwwww God bless the new born in family! Lots of love to Sheetal."

Vikrant Massey recently won the Best Actor Award in the Critics category at this year's Filmfare Awards for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak, Forensic, Gaslight, Love Hostel, 14 Phere, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha. He has also starred in web-series like Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful, among others. Last year, Vikrant starred in the critically acclaimed 12th Fail. He has also starred in the TV shows Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer and Dhoom Machaao Dhoom to name a few.