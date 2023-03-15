To 'Little Twin' Alia Bhatt, With Love From Mom Soni Razdan. See Birthday Post

Soni Razdan shared this picture. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan has shared an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Alia Bhatt, who is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Soni Razdan shared a collage of two pictures featuring her younger self and Alia's present image. In the image, both are sporting bindi. Along with an image, she wrote a sweet birthday note calling Alia her "little twin child". She wrote, "Happy Birthday my little twin child. Apart from having some facial features in common we also share a love for bhindi and baingan (unlike our other two family members) we apparently walk alike, talk alike, and have similar ways of being."

Soni Razdan added, "However apart from these few things - you are uniquely you and totally your own person and I'm so proud of the wonderful woman you're becoming ... love you darling you make the world a better place in ways both big and small. May you continue your fascinating journey with love and good health always by your side," followed by heart emoticons.

Soon after Soni Razdan shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "She looks just like u especially in kapoor n sons n that spy movie she looked juuust like you," while another wrote, "Wow this is best picture."

Take a look below:

Alia Bhatt also received a quirky birthday wish from her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She dropped two hilarious pictures of the actress. In the first, Alia is making a grumpy face, while in another, she is laughing her heart out. Sharing the post, Shaheen wrote, "30 years of these faces. Happy Birthday best friend. Couldn't do a second of this journey without you - there is no Tanna without Aloo."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni Razdan will be next seen in Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter.