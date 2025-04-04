To "Everyone's Favourite" Shikhar Pahariya, A Birthday Wish From Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya turned a year older on Friday (April 3). On the special occasion, the actress, along with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, landed in Jamnagar.

Several photos from the birthday bash have been doing the rounds on social media. The intimate bash featured a minimalist aesthetic with black balloons and a simple "Shikhar 28" message as part of the decor.

Shikhar opted for a blue shirt and denims, while Janhvi opted for an all-white look.

Khushi Kapoor penned a sweet wish for Shikhar on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture wherein she is seen posing with a large cardboard cutout of Shikhar's face. The caption read, "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite."

On the work front, Janhvi has a busy schedule ahead with two films currently in production: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress is also set to appear in the much-anticipated film Peddi with Telugu star Ram Charan. The film, directed by Buchi Babu, is scheduled for a 2026 release.