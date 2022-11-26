To Natasha Poonawalla On Her Birthday, With Love From Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others

Kareena Kapoor with Natasha Poonawalla. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla turns a year older today. She has been basking in warm birthday wishes from her friends and family. Several Bollywood celebrities, who are often spotted hanging out with Natasha in Mumbai and London, wished her by posting stunning throwback pictures with the birthday girl. Kareena Kapoor picked two photos of themselves from their outings and get-togethers and wrote: “Happy birthday, my golden girl. Love you lots. Sending you a big, big hug. Missing you.” While the first image shows the duo all glammed up, the second one will bring a smile to your face. It shows Kareena and Natasha posing with their little sons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's birthday wishes for Natasha Poonawalla here:

Sonam Kapoor, who is a fashion icon just like Natasha, shared two photos of themselves in a post. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday, my Nat! Love you…(red heart icons).” They are seen smiling with all their hearts.





Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for Natasha Poonawalla read, “Happy birthday, Natasha. Wishing you love and light always.”

Malaika Arora shortlisted a photo of herself with Natasha Poonawalla and Kareena Kapoor from their dinner party. Her birthday wish read, “Happy birthday, my darling Nat Poo. Love you and miss you loads.” In a separate Instagram Stories, Malaika wrote, “Only love and some more love for you doll on your birthday.”

Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor also wished Natasha Poonawalla. She shared a starry photo of the entrepreneur and wrote, “Happy birthday to this sparkling girl, Natasha.”

Celebrated fashion and costume stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared a heartwarming note for Natasha Poonawalla. “Happy birthday, my dear Nat. May we always create fearlessly. Love you.”

Natasha Poonawalla, on her birthday, expressed gratitude for her family, friends and everyone who “crossed her path.” Sharing some breathtaking pictures of herself, she wrote, “The secret to being blessed is knowing that you already are. Gratiude for family and friends and everyone that's crossed my path …for nature, beautiful sunsets and stillness to recognise the beauty that is life…blessed with the best, grateful.”

Natasha Poonawalla is also the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which focuses on improving the healthcare and education system in India.