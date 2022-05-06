'Behind The Magic Of That Red Carpet': Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala Prep

Natasha Poonawalla in a still from the video. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla checked into this year's Met Gala looking like a dream. While it is well-known that she wore a Sabyasachi saree to the event, her latest Instagram post is dedicated to the "geniuses, dreamers, weavers and artisans," who made the dramatic look possible. She wore a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture saree and trail. Sharing the video of her make-up, of the styling, Natasha Poonawalla wrote in her caption: "More talent packed in a room than it can contain. Behind the magic of that red carpet, there's a team that shares your dream, and of course helps you put your best foot forward. Big thank you all the geniuses, dreamers, weavers and artisans who made this possible."

Take a look at Natasha Poonawalla's post here:

The theme for the Met Gala this year was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or "Gilded Glamour." Decoding the Indian twist that Natasha Poonawalla brought to the theme, designer Sabyasachi wrote: "Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha's vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and applique printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project-crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones."

She also shared pictures from post Met Gala party and some in-between looks and she wrote: "Before, after and some precious moments in-between! All the makings of a memorable night, thank you."

Natasha Poonawalla was the sole desi representation at this year's Met Gala. Over the last few years, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani have attended the big fashion event.