To Husband Vivek Mehra, 64 Today, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Neena Gupta

Happy Birthday, Vivek Mehra! Neena Gupta's husband turned 64 today. The actress made sure the day started on a warm and love-filled note.

To mark the special occasion, Neena shared a candid picture with Vivek on Instagram. The couple looked absolutely adorable in colour-coordinated outfits — Neena draped in an elegant white saree and Vivek sporting a floral white kurta.

In the photo, Neena is seen clutching her necklace with one hand while Vivek gazes at her with a gentle smile – a moment full of quiet love and affection.

In the caption, Neena wrote, "Happy birthday, my dear dear dear @aslivivekmehra." Take a look:

Last year in July, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra celebrated 16 years of togetherness. The actress shared a hilarious anniversary post on Instagram. She wrote, "Larr marke kaat hi liye 16 years (fought, almost killed each other and managed to make it)...Happy Anniversary Vivek Mehra."

The attached image showed the couple posing in front of a large daisy sculpture. Neena stunned in a green and white leaf-patterned dress, which she paired with white sneakers. Vivek, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white button-up shirt and light blue shorts.

Neena Gupta is known for her work in projects like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama and more. In recent years, the actress has made appearances in films such as Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho.

Neena Gupta also featured in Netflix's Masaba Masaba 2, along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta. She shares her daughter Masaba with cricketing legend Viv Richards. They were in a relationship in the 80s.

Neena Gupta was last seen in the JioHotstar series Aachari Baa. The actress will next be seen in Anurag Basu's film Metro… In Dino.