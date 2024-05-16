To Birthday Boy Vicky Kaushal, A Wish From Lust Stories Co-Star Kiara Advani: 'Shine Bright'

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Vicky Kaushal, 36 today, received a warm birthday wish from his Lust Stories co-star Kiara Advani. The Shershaah star, who also appeared as a guest with the birthday boy in the latest season of Koffee With Karan, shared a photo with him from the show's shoot and wrote, “Vicky Kaushal, Happy Birthday Vicksterrrrr…Shine bright my friend.” She also added a bundle of heart and smiley emojis. For the unversed, the stars worked together in the Netflix's anthology Lust Stories and also shared the screen space together for Govinda Naam Mera.

See Kiara Advani's wish for Vicky Kaushal:

Earlier in the day, Vicky's father and veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy on his Instagram handle. The throwback happens to be from the sets of Asoka. Sham Kaushal captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Puttar. Love you and proud of you. May God's blessings be always with you. Always feel blessed to have you as my son. This photo was taken in 2001 on the sets of Asoka." Sham Kaushal added in his post, "Only God knew that 23 years later you will be doing the sword fight in Chhava. Sab Rab di meher. Jor di jhappi."

Check out Sham Kaushal's post for his son here:

Sunny Kaushal wished his brother with a super cute throwback picture. He captioned the post, "36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla (Not much has changed in 36 years). Happy birthday cutie."

See his post below:

Vicky Kaushal was seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur last year. The film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also starred in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu last year.