Navya Nanda And Suhana Khan Share Throwback Pics To Wish Birthday Boy Aryan Khan

Happy birthday, Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's son turned 27 on Tuesday (November 12). On the special occasion, the star kid got birthday wishes from his sister Suhana Khan and childhood friend Navya Nanda. Suhana shared a collage of two beautiful pictures on her Instagram Stories. One of the shared photos was a throwback to their childhood also featuring father Shah Rukh Khan. The brother-sister duo was seen sitting on either side of SRK, making funny faces. Another image was from their recent photoshoot for Aryan's fashion brand D'Yavol X. In the caption, Suhana wrote, “Happy birthday Aryan Khan.”

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda also posted a collage of two pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one of them, a younger Aryan Khan was seen sitting near Navya Nanda in a childhood photo. They appear to be having a good time during a birthday celebration. Dressed in denim trousers and a blue hoodie, Aryan was captured smiling while holding a piece of candy floss. Meanwhile, Navya is spotted gorging on cotton candy while wearing a pretty white dress. The more recent picture showed Aryan with his arm around Navya's shoulder as she's wearing a funny expression. “Happy Birthday Aryan," wrote Navya Nanda.