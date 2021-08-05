To Birthday Boy Aadar Jain, A Love Note From 'Sunshine Girl' Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria in a loved up pic (courtesy aadarjain)

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's social media PDA is getting cuter by the day. On Thursday, Tara Sutaria reminded us that it's Aadar Jain's birthday with a heart-warming post. Tara Sutaria zeroed in on one of her favourite photos of her boyfriend and converted it into a birthday greeting on Instagram. "Happy birthday, my light," Tara Sutaria wrote in her birthday post for Aadar Jain, who had the most adorable response to the birthday wish. Referring to Tara Sutaria as his "sunshine girl", Aadar Jain commented: "I love you, sunshine girl." Needless to say that birthday boy Aadar Jain's comment turned out to be the most liked on Tara Sutaria's post.

Tara Sutaria kept up with the tradition of posting adorable birthday messages this year. In 2020, she wrote this beautiful note for Aadar Jain: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person."

Earlier, Aadar Jain had wished Tara Sutaria with a birthday post just perfect for a princess: "Happy 25th Principessa."

Aadar Jain stepped into Bollywood with 2017 with Qaidi Band and was last seen in his recent release Hello Charlie. Aadar Jain also worked as an Assistant Director for Karan Johar's 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In terms of work, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. A former Disney star, Tara Sutaria has featured in films such as Marjaavaan and Tadap.