Tim Allen Says Home Improvement Reunion Faces Major Roadblock After 25 Years

More than two decades after Home Improvement ended its successful run, Tim Allen is still hoping to bring the Taylor family back together on screen. The actor recently shared an update on the possibility of a follow up project and revealed that discussions about continuing the beloved sitcom have taken place over the years.

While the idea remains alive, the Toy Story star explained that moving the project forward has not been easy. According to him, the actors who played his three sons, Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith, have been dealing with personal matters, making a reunion more difficult to organise at the moment.

Speaking to US Weekly, Tim Allen said, “They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys. They've got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That's a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

Reportedly, Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in November 2025 in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. He had also faced previous legal troubles, including suspected DUI, assault and robbery allegations. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor Thomas has stepped away from the entertainment industry.

Although Home Improvement is not moving ahead, Tim Allen sounded optimistic about the future of Shifting Gears. He shared that the relationships between the characters continue to grow, especially the bond with the grandchildren and the plot involving his son returning from the Navy.

Allen also spoke about the future of his character's relationship with Jenna, played by Jenna Elfman. He said he is curious about where the story will go next. At the same time, he feels it'll be more interesting to let their relationship develop slowly.

Home Improvement aired from 1991 to 1999 and became one of television's most popular family comedies. The series followed Tim ‘The Tool Man' Taylor, a TV host known for his accidents and mishaps, as he balanced work, family life and raising three sons with his wife Jill.