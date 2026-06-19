What It May Take For King Charles To Spend Time With His Grandchildren

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming UK visit has reignited questions about the royal family's future interactions. As speculation grows over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Britain, attention turned to King Charles and the possibility of a long-awaited reunion with his grandchildren.

Royal insiders are now weighing in on whether such a meeting requires the monarch to also come face-to-face with Meghan Markle amid ongoing family tensions. Sources told Page Six that King Charles may be open to meeting Meghan rather than avoiding her. However, any such meeting will likely happen privately, without photographers present.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children are coming to the UK next month for the first time in four years. The Sussexes will fly in from California for a week of “Year to Go” events leading up to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Reports suggest their security arrangements have been tightened following Harry's dispute with the British government over armed police protection during UK visits. People familiar with both sides say King Charles is keen to spend time with his grandchildren. He has seen Archie in person only a few times and has met Lilibet, 5, just once.

“I am sure he will see the children. The king has always left the door wide open, and he did see Harry last September," said Hugo Vickers, royal biographer and friend of the family.

“It's a good idea that Harry should reconcile privately with his father, for both their sakes. The king made it clear that he didn't want his last years to be miserable, and Harry is burdened with enough trauma that, if Charles died without them making peace, that would just cause him even more problems. This is a good thing for both sides,” he added.

Harry and Meghan were last in the UK as a family for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in July 2022, about two months before her passing. They brought baby Lilibet, who carries the queen's childhood nickname, to Windsor Castle for the meeting with her great-grandmother.