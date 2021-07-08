Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha And Sister Krishna Lead Disha Patani's Cheer Squad For New Workout Post

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy dishapatani)

There's no stopping Disha Patani, who takes her workout routines very seriously. The actress, who often shares videos from her workout sessions, added another one to her Instagram profile on Thursday. The actress can be seen lifting heavy weights in the video. 80 kgs to be precise. Sharing the video, Disha wrote: "80kg 1 rep. Thank you Rajendra Dhol ." In the comments section of her post, Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha and sister Krishna gave the actress a shout out. "Stronggg," wrote Krishna Shroff. Ayesha Shroff's comment read: "This is the same girl who started squats with an empty bar! Mehnat!"

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who are rumoured to be dating, shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, which released last year. Disha recently shared screen space with Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan in the titular role and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. The film marked Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan after Bharat. The actress will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.