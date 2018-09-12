Tiger Shroff 'Wants To Be At His Best' While Shooting With Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff with director Siddharth Anand (Courtesy itssiddharthanand)

Tiger Shroff, who is all set to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films' untitled project, said that he wants to be at his "best" while shooting with the actor, news agency IANS reported. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Tiger Shroff told IANS: "I want to be at my best because he is always at his best and I don't think he will ever go easy while shooting the film." The 28-year-old actor also revealed that there will be an "interesting situation" in the film, where both the actors will come together on the dance floor. "We haven't really created that song yet but there is an interesting situation in the film where both of us come together on the dance floor," Tiger Shroff told IANS.

Tiger said that Hrithik Roshan will play his guru in the film. The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries.

Speaking to IANS, Tiger Shroff earlier said: "It was quite challenging and we tried to do different kinds of action in it. I am waiting for October because then, we will start the first schedule of the film." The film also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

Director of the film Siddharth Anand in an interview to news agency PTI said that he wants to "redefine" how action films are made in Bollywood. "We want to stand apart and redefine how action films are made in Bollywood. We are shooting in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal and Sweden and of course India. Some of the biggest action sequences will be shot in these countries," Siddharth earlier told PTI.

YRF's untitled film is expected to hit the screens on October 2 next year.

(With IANS inputs)