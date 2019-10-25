Tiger Shroff Dancing To Karisma Kapoor's Le Gayi Is All You Need To See Today

Highlights
- Tiger Shroff's video received over 15 lakh likes on Instagram
- "Old is gold," Tiger Shroff captioned the video
- "Loved this era and this song," he added
Tiger Shroff managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and shared a special video on his Instagram profile on Friday. In the video, the 29-year-old actor can be seen dancing to Karisma Kapoor's popular song Le Gayi from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Tiger can be seen showcasing his amazing tutting and break dance movies. In the video, Tiger can also be seen dancing along with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Vikram Swain. Tiger captioned the video: "Old is gold ... Loved this era and this song! And love these guys' choreography." The video received over 15 lakh likes on Instagram.
Anyone who has been following the actor on social media, would be well-aware of the fact that the actor loves to dance and he frequently posts videos of his dance routines. Here are some of the videos shared by the actor.
Heres a rehearsal clip of one of my fav blocks in #jaijaishivshankar...had to really push myself to forget dance, even stand in the same frame as @hrithikroshan sir. Thank you @boscomartis, @caesar2373 @ankan_sen7 @sahil_m_khan7official @vijaya_kriti And @itssiddharthanand #blessed #100millandcounting #warincinemas
On the work front, Tiger Shroff had a busy year this year. Earlier he featured in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. He then starred in Siddharth Anand's War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, which is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has garnered over Rs 309 crore as of now. He will next be seen in Baaghi 3.
