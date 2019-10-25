Tiger Shroff Dancing To Karisma Kapoor's Le Gayi Is All You Need To See Today

Tiger Shroff in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights Tiger Shroff's video received over 15 lakh likes on Instagram "Old is gold," Tiger Shroff captioned the video "Loved this era and this song," he added

Tiger Shroff managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and shared a special video on his Instagram profile on Friday. In the video, the 29-year-old actor can be seen dancing to Karisma Kapoor's popular song Le Gayi from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Tiger can be seen showcasing his amazing tutting and break dance movies. In the video, Tiger can also be seen dancing along with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Vikram Swain. Tiger captioned the video: "Old is gold ... Loved this era and this song! And love these guys' choreography." The video received over 15 lakh likes on Instagram.

