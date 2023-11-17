Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Is At Rs 187 Crore And Counting

Salman Khan in the poster of the film. (Courtesy: SalmanKhan)

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has seen a further dip in earnings at the box office on day 5. As per Sacnilk.com, the spy thriller, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, earned ₹18.50 crore on Thursday, registering a fall in collection from day 4 when it made ₹20.50 crore. With this, the total box office collection of Tiger 3, so far, stands at ₹187 crore. It is the third film in the blockbuster Tiger franchise and the fifth addition to the popular YRF Spy Universe. While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as the titular Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi joins the cast as the primary antagonist.

The viewership of Tiger 3 was also greatly affected on Wednesday by the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh: "Tiger 3 started off well in morning shows on Day 4, but business took a severe hit post 1 pm due to the crucial IND vs NZ semi-final cricket match. The fall in Tiger 3 was more pronounced due to the record-breaking viewership of the match. Tiger 3 Sunday 43 cr, Monday 58 cr, Tuesday 43.50 cr, Wednesday 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 165 cr. India biz. Hindi version," along with a breakup of the regional total.

That the day 4 earnings would be affected by the World Cup match was predicted by Taran Adarsh in an earlier post. Offering details of day 3 earnings, he wrote: “Salman Khan scores his biggest 3-day total with Tiger 3. Tiger 3 shows an excellent hold on Day 3. Mass circuits are clearly calling the shots. Sunday 43 cr, Monday 58 cr, Tuesday 43.50 cr. Total: ₹ 144.50 cr. India biz. Hindi version. National chains were down 5.48% [vis-a-vis Sun], while single screens/mass centres performed better than Sun... Tiger 3 will be impacted today (Wednesday) due to the crucial IND Vs NZ semi-final cricket match (2 pm onwards).”

Until day 3, Tiger 3 was Bollywood's third biggest hit of the year after Jawan and Pathaan and Salman Khan's biggest theatrical opening, so far. About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “In his third outing as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, with aid of a story by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay from Shridhar Raghavan, proves that there is always a great deal of purchase from the spectacle of an irrepressible hero leaping off all kinds of perches and landing on his feet. The lead actor's star power comes in handy, but Tiger 3 (like Pathaan and unlike War) is gender-agnostic. Katrina Kaif is allowed almost as much of the action as the invincible Tiger, whose death-defying feats return in the third instalment in a bigger and more brazen form.”

Tiger 3 has been produced and written by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma.