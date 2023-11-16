Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's Film Registers A Dip

Salman-Katrina in a still from the film. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Tiger 3has crossed the ₹150-crore mark at the box office, despite registering a dip in earrings on day 4. The spy thriller headlined by superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made ₹22.00 crore on its fourth day for all languages, as per Sacnilk.com. The dip in earnings on day 4 was predicted by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who had suggested that the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand held on Wednesday could lead to a dent in Tiger 3's performance. Combined with the earnings of the first three days amounting to ₹144.5 crore, Tiger 3's domestic box office total has touched ₹166.50 crore. For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe and the third in the Tiger franchise.

Discussing the excellent hold that the film has had on the box office so far, Taran Adarsh broke down the day 3 earnings and said, “Salman Khan scores his biggest 3-day total with Tiger 3. Tiger 3 shows an excellent hold on Day 3. Mass circuits are clearly calling the shots. Sunday 43 cr, Monday 58 cr, Tuesday 43.50 cr. Total: ₹ 144.50 cr. India biz. Hindi version. National chains were down 5.48% [vis-a-vis Sun], while single screens/mass centres performed better than Sun.”

As per Taran Adarsh, until day 3, the film was Bollywood's third biggest hit of the year after Jawan and Pathaan, both headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

The film, which gave Salman Khan his biggest theatrical opening so far, also became the “highest opener on Diwali Day” in Bollywood. Sharing further details, Taran Adarsh said, “While no major Hindi film has released on Diwali Day in more than a decade (film biz is severely impacted since people are busy with festivities and Laxmi Puja), Tiger 3 emerges a game changer. Decimates all BO records for Diwali Day. Hold on, not only is Tiger 3 the highest opener on Diwali Day, but also Salman Khan's biggest opener ever (yes, you read that right!). Sunday ₹ 43 cr. India biz. Hindi version. Box office.”

Tiger 3 has been written and produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. In addition to Salman, Katrina and Emraan, the film also stars Revathy and Simran in important roles.