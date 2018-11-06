Thugs Of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Gift Is This Song - Lori

Amitabh Bachchan sang a lullaby for Thugs Of Hindostan (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Big B sang a song for Thugs Of Hindostan He shared the song on Twitter on Tuesday The new song is titled 'Lori'

Amitabh Bachchan has picked out a Diwali gift for his fans and it will really, really surprise you! Amitabh Bachchan sang a lullaby for Thugs Of Hindostan and shared it with his fans on Twitter. Titled Lori, the song has been composed by the musician duo Ajay-Atul while credits for the song's lyrics go to Amitabh Bhattacharya. The nature of the one-and-a-half-minute lullaby is indeed emotionally heavy and is in parity with the spirit of the song - it denotes the depth of bonding between the characters Zafira (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Khudabaksh (Amitabh Bachchan plays the role). In the movie, the song is said to play out as against visuals of Zafira's growing up days under the guidance of Khudabaksh.

"The song tells you the depth of the bond that Zafira and Khudabaksh share. I was most excited about singing this lullaby because it is not every day that you get to sing one," Amitabh Bachchan had said in a previous interview to news agency IANS.

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan shared:

Speaking to IANS, Amitabh Bachchan had also added that he asked Yash Raj Films' head Aditya Chopra to include the lullaby in the film's official playlist. "The lyrics are beautiful and the composition highlights the emotional journey of these two characters who have an incredible father-daughter relationship. I have been telling Aditya (Chopra) to put this in the album. I'm sure he will do it because it's turned out to be a beautiful song," IANS quoted him as saying.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan (who plays a conman named Firangi Mullah) and Katrina Kaif (who has been cast as famous dancer Suraiyya). Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to hit screens this Thursday.