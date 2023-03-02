Throwback Thursday: 10/10 If You Can Guess Which Actress This Cutie Grew Up To Be

Amrita Arora shared this image. (courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Amrita Arora shared a couple of memories on her Instagram stories. Amrita Arora posted a throwback from sister Malaika's childhood days and she wrote: "Awww my baby Malla." The greyscale picture is just too cute. Meanwhile, for her mother Joyce Arora's 70th birthday, Amrita Arora shared a picture-perfect frame, in which she can be seen happily posing with mom Joyce Arora and sister Malaika Arora and they look absolutely stunning. "Our eternal mom shine Joyce Arora. Happy 70th our queen," Amrita Arora wrote in her caption.

Here's the throwback picture featuring Malaika Arora.

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Take a look at the family picture here:

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika, based on her life.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Amrita Arora stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She also starred in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.