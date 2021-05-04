Throwback: These Little Cuties Were Born To Be Stars

Neha Kakkar posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @nehakakkar)

Singer Neha Kakkar entered the Hindi music industry with a stint in the singing reality show Indian Idol. Though she did not win the title, she has gone on to become one of the most successful singers to have emerged from the competition's history. But did you know that the reality show was not the first time Neha had impressed a large audience with her singing talent? In fact, the singer has been winning people's hearts ever since she was a child. Neha, on Tuesday, shared a throwback photo of herself singing in a congregation as a young child. Her brother, singer-composer Tony Kakkar can also be seen in the frame.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "You can clearly see here how small/ little I was when I started singing! And not just me, you can see Tony Kakkar bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them," she wrote, tagging Tony. Sharing the troubles her family faced in the past, she wrote, "They say these days na the 'struggle is real'... Well in our case it actually is real! We Kakkar's are a proud family!"

She also shared a photo of the man who presented Neha with this lovely photo. Though she did not name him, she wrote, "Btw.. when you swipe right, you'll see the current picture of mine with a beautiful man. He's the one who handed us over this most beautiful picture of my life. Thank you, sir. Aapne yeh most precious picture humein deke mujhe aur bhi zyada mehnat karne ki shakti de di (You have inspired me to work harder by presenting me with this photo). Jai Mata Di!"

Reacting to the post, Neha's husband Rohanpreet said, "Kakkar family ka struggle is actually real... That's why you all are still real, soooo pure and grounded as well. Hats off. Really Proud!"

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani also responded to the post. He wrote, "So much love to all of you, and the family. The struggle may have ended, but the hustle never does! This is still just the beginning, may you all conquer the world too," tagging Neha, Tony and Sonu Kakkar. Sonu, Neha's sister, is also a singer.

Tony quoted a song from the film Silsila and said, "Yeh kahan aa gaye hum, yoon hi saath saath chalte (Look how far we have come, walking together). Journey called 'Life'." Actress Urvashi Dholakia and Sakshi Singh, cricketer MS Dhoni's wife also left warm wishes in the comment section.

Take a look at the photo here:

Neha Kakkar currently appears as a judge on Indian Idol, after appearing as a contestant on the show in 2006.