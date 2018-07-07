Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan To Sachin Tendulkar, Spot The Celebs In This Star-Studded Ambani Party Pic, Now Viral

Inside the Ambani party for Akash and Shloka (courtesy )

Highlights A photo from the Ambani pre-engagement party is viral now Ranbir, Shah Rukh, KJo can be spotted in the photo Sachin and Sehwag are also there

The Ambanis hosted a star-studded party for Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta just two days before the engagement ceremony. The guest list included the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and more. Inside moments from the party could only do rounds of the Internet for a day or two as the engagement gathering turned out to be a bigger one but now, the Internet has curated a group photo of the guests, from what appears to be the puja from June 28. A closer look at the photo reveals that's Shah Rukh Khan in the top right corner sitting with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag and that's filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on the other side of Shah Rukh.



The front row comprises Ranbir Kapoor, his best friend Ayan Mukerji and groom-to-be Akash Ambani. Karan Johar, in Christmas red, is particularly hard to miss!



Spot the Celebs! A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:58pm PDT



Another camera shot of the same-day-same-time was provided by Rishi Kapoor, who trolled son Ranbir with this tweet:

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018



Here's a detailed look at the puja hall where Akash and Shloka received blessings. That's Ranbir and Ayan sitting right beside Akash on the floor.



It was a blockbuster affair at Antilia for the two days that witnessed Bollywood stars arriving to bless the young couple. Shah Rukh's plus one at the party was Gauri while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived separately. Priyanka Chopra was reportedly to have brought along Nick Jonas as her date.



Priyanka looked ravishing in a red sari and Nick wore a blue suit.

Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a pink sari, which she paired with matching earrings.

Ranbir Kapoor, who stars in Sanju, opted for a traditional look. He arrived with Ayan Mukerji.

Karan Johar wore a red bandhgala, paired over a kurta.

Mukesh Ambani, with his son Akash and daughter Isha played the perfect hosts.

Here's a picture of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani.

The pre-engagement party was only the trailer to the full-fledged festivities, which unfolded with the engagement ceremony on Saturday. The impressive line-up of guests included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and others.



