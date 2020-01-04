This Viral Akhiyon Se Goli Maare Meme Is Cracking Up Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon chanced upon a meme about her... umm... rather about her eyes and had a good laugh over it on Instagram. The now viral meme, which gives a hilarious spin to the song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare from Nineties cult comedy Dulhe Raja, starring Raveena Tandon and Govinda. If we get into the details, the ROFL meme features two sets of eyeballs with the caption: "Normal eyes vs Raveena Tandon's eyes", which really cracked up Raveena. "Funny really! Don't know who made it! But the funniest thing I saw on the net today," Raveena wrote while sharing it on her Instagram.

Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, here's the original Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare:

A remix of the song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare recently featured in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring the film's lead cast Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Raveena Tandon found the remixed rendition "fabulous", as she wrote in a tweet: "Hahaha, ya it's faaaab! Looks great. PS: love the remix.

Raveena Tandon also featured in the redux version of the song Sheher Ki Ladki from Khandaani Shafakhana, along with Suniel Shetty, who co-starred with her in the original song.

Raveena Tandon was one of the most sought after actresses in the Nineties. On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2 while her last Bollywood film was Shab, which released in 2017. In the same year she starred in Maatr. On television, Raveena Tandon was last seen as a co-judge on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.